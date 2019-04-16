SiriusXM Launching Limited-Run Cher Channel

If you’ve dreamed about listening to Cher 24/7, SiriusXM has just the channel for you. The Cher Channel, celebrating the music, life and influences of the pop diva, will launch on April 17th and run through May 1st. The original cast album for Broadway’s The Cher Show, a musical about the singer’s life from childhood until now, will debut on the same day as the channel.

Along with music from across Cher’s nearly six decade career, the channel will prominently feature music from the biographical Broadway musical as well as her influences. Cher will also provide stories that will be aired throughout the channel’s run, as well.

“I can’t imagine anyone doing a better job with my music than the brilliant cast of The Cher Show and I’m looking forward to talking about the show and my career on the new SiriusXM channel,” Cher said in a statement. Producer Jeffrey Seller added that this will be “a perfect way for fans to get even deeper into the inspiration that is Cher.”

The Cher Channel will exist on SiriusXM’s Channel 4 and be available on its official app as well. It will officially begin at noon EST on April 17th and end at 3 a.m. EST on May 1st. SiriusXM subscribers who have been registered since April 3, 2019 will also be able to enter a contest to win a trip to New York City to catch both The Cher Show on Broadway as well as Cher herself live at Madison Square Garden.

Cher is currently touring in support of her ABBA tribute album Dancing Queen, which was released last fall. The LP followed her cameo in the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.