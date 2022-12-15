Siouxsie Sioux to Perform Live for First Time in 10 Years at Latitude Festival

Siouxsie Sioux will make a grand return to the stage next summer at the U.K. Latitude Festival. The punk musician, best known as the singer of Siouxsie & The Banshees, last played live at Yoko Ono’s Meltdown festival at London’s Royal Festival Hall in 2013.

Latitude, set for July 20-23, 2023, announced Sioux as the headliner of the BBC Sounds Stage on the final evening earlier today. She will join previously-announced headlining acts Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra.

We’re thrilled to announce that #Siouxsie will be bringing her electrifying live show to Latitude 2023, headlining the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday ✨



Weekend and Day tickets are on sale now 👉 https://t.co/gTuNWdFvXI pic.twitter.com/edsyi7AriN — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) December 15, 2022

“What a privilege it is to welcome the iconic Siouxsie to the Latitude Festival,” the festival’s director Melvin Benn said in a statement. “Siouxsie has been an enduring trailblazer and her impact across musical culture is colossal. Uncompromisingly defiant, Siouxsie’s powerful body of work is incomparable. There has never been a live performer like her and there probably never will be!”

Latitude’s 2023 lineup also includes the Kooks, Metronomy, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, the Big Moon, Black Midi, Lightning Seeds, the Proclaimers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Young Fathers. Tickets for the festival, which will be held at Henham Park in Suffolk, are on sale now.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega recently paid tribute to Sioux for inspiring her now-iconic dance sequence in the Netflix series. In the show, the character dominates the dance floor while the Cramps’ 1981 version of the 1962 Ronnie Cook and the Gaylads single “Goo Goo Muck” plays. Ortega choreographed the sequence herself.

“Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the ’80s. Helped me out on this one,” Ortega tweeted.