fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Still Happening

Siouxsie Sets Makeup Show After Severe Weather Cancels Cruel World Gig

After lightning nixes first (and only) U.S. gig in 15 years, Siouxsie - along with Iggy Pop - announce return to Pasadena Sunday
Goth Icon Siouxsie Sioux Plays First Show in 10 Years
Siouxsie Sioux Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images

Cruel world, indeed: Siouxsie’s first U.S. performance in 15 years was abruptly canceled Saturday as severe weather cut short Pasadena, California’s Eighties-geared Cruel World festival.

However, this morning Siouxsie announced a make-up show for Sunday at Brookside at the Rose Bowl. Iggy Pop — whose Cruel World set was cut short by the weather — will also be on hand for Sunday’s show (weather permitting).

During the Human League’s and Pop’s set Saturday, festival goers were instructed at the direction of the Pasadena Fire Department to exit the event site and move to protected areas; the venue never reopened, and Siouxsie’s headlining set — her only North American show on 2023 — was canceled.

Fans, many of who traveled to Cruel World specifically for the rare Siouxsie show, turned to social media to express their disappointment about the situation: Cruel World marked her first U.S. show since her 2008 tour.

Thankfully, organizers announced Sunday, “Siouxsie and Iggy Pop will be back at Brookside at the Rose Bowl Sunday, May 21 with Siouxsie performing an extended set.”

Trending

Anyone who had a pass to Saturday’s festivities will be allowed access into Sunday’s 5 p.m. show, organizers added.

Cruel World 2023 also featured weather-unaffected sets by Echo & The Bunnymen, Gary Numan, Billy Idol, Love & Rockets, Berlin and more.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Jane Fonda Says French Director Asked to Sleep With Her to 'See What My Orgasms Were Like' for a Role

Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid on Career, Failures, Aging: "My Plan Is to Live Forever"

Mature Shoppers Are Ditching Their $90 Creams for This Jane Fonda-Approved Brand’s $6 Wrinkle-Reducing Moisturizer 

LIV Golf Suit Drops Golfers as DeChambeau, Jones Exit

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad