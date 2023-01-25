Dave Hause Is Bringing Drive-By Truckers, Craig Finn to Philly for a New Festival

With the Eagles marching toward a Super Bowl berth (hopefully), Philadelphia has a lot to crow about right now (even Zach Bryan lives there). Add a dynamic new festival to the list, one developed by native son Dave Hause. The Americana-punk troubadour has announced the inaugural Sing Us Home Festival for May in the city’s Manayunk neighborhood and stacked it with Lombardi Trophy-level talent.

Set for May 5th and 6th, Sing Us Home features headlining sets by Drive-By Truckers and Hause himself, backed by his band the Mermaid. There's a special "Hause Family Campfire" focusing on the craft of songwriting too, with the Hold Steady's Craig Finn, ethereal vocalist and writer Kathleen Edwards, and Hause. Lydia Loveless, Crossed Keys, the Tisburys, Ocean Ave Stompers, Catbite, and Hause's brother Tim Hause, who released the sterling solo album Tim in 2022, are also on the bill.

“For the first time in my career, I get to bring my favorite bands, songwriters, food, and friends to my old neighborhood and share it with all of you,” Hause said in a statement. “We are going to mix local Philadelphia food, working class wit, California vibes, acoustic music, punk rock, the Mummers, craft beer, tattoos, art, storytelling and good old fashioned fun to present a rock and roll weekend that we would want to attend.”

Tickets to the festival, which will be staged on Manayunk’s Venice Island in the Schuylkill River, go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. ET via singushomefestival.com. Hause is co-producing the festival along with Rising Sun Presents and promotional help from beloved Philly radio station WXPN. The festival will double as a release party for Hause’s new album Drive It Like It’s Stolen, due in April. The LP, produced by Will Hoge, is the follow-up to 2021’s Blood Harmony, an album highlighted by the anti-bullying song “Gary.” Hause announced Drive It Like It’s Stolen last week with the new track “Hazard Lights.”