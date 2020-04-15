‘Sing Street’ Broadway Cast Premieres ‘Riddle of the Model’ Video

Live performances may be on pause, but fans of Sing Street, John Carney’s cinematic ode to Eighties British bands, can still get their fix. On Wednesday, the cast of Sing Street‘s Broadway adaptation premiered a short video for “Riddle of the Model” and announced that Sing Street: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be out on Tuesday, April 21st.

The theater production of Sing Street — Carney’s semi-autobiographical story of a teenage Dublin boy forming a band to win the heart of a girl — debuted November 25th, 2019 at New York Theatre Workshop to positive reviews, playing to packed houses. The stage show was directed by Rebecca Taichman with a book by Enda Walsh and choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and stars Max Bartos, Brendan C. Callahan, Billy Carter, Zara Devlin and Gus Halper and Jakeim Hart.

Like Once, Walsh’s last hit show that started at NYTW, it was set to make the leap to Broadway and transfer to the Lyceum Theatre in late March, before Broadway theaters were shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and enforced social distancing. Despite having no idea when the show will finally have a chance to debut on the stage, that didn’t stop the creative team from wanting to share their vision.

“We brought the cast into the recording studio in January, and then shot the ‘Riddle’ video in March so they both could drop before we opened on Broadway,” Sing Street producer Barbara Broccoli explains. “With no new opening date at the moment, we used the extra time to work on the album and video and we are very proud of what the team has made. As we are all spending more time in our homes, we hope the Sing Street Original Broadway Cast Recording can bring a bit of escape and joy into listeners lives.”

The album is available for preorder now, and includes music and lyrics by Carney and Gary Clark, frontman in the Eighties for the Irish group Danny Wilson. The soundtrack was produced by Clark and Martin Lowe, and mixed by Dave Bascombe, known for his work with Depeche Mode, Tears for Fears and Peter Gabriel, among others.

Sing Street: Original Broadway Cast Recording Track List

1. Just Can’t Get Enough

2. Riddle of the Model

3. Up

4. A Beautiful Sea

5. Girls

6. Dream for You

7. Drive It Like You Stole It

8. Up (Down Version)

9. Brown Shoes

10. To Find You

11. Go Now