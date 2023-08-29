×
Sinéad O’Connor’s Children and Family Share Appreciation for ‘Outpouring of Love’ in Statement

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," the musician's family shared at the time of her death in July
Singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre on February 01, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada.
Singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre on February 01, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. Andrew Chin/Getty Images

The generous outpouring of love for Sinéad O’Connor in the wake of her death has not gone unnoticed. In a recent statement to the Irish Times, the late musician’s children and extended family have expressed their gratitude for the kind words and tributes shared following her death in July at the age of 56.

“The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad’s extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad’s recent passing. Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated,” the family begins.

The statement arrives three weeks after O’Connor’s funeral. The family highlighted the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, and his wife Sabina and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD’s attendance as well as Dingle Druid Juli Ní Mhaoileóin and Sheikh Umar Al-Qadri, an Islamic scholar and the chief imam at the Islamic Center of Ireland.

A gathering was hosted in Powerscourt House following the funeral, “where management and staff were excellent in every respect and Sinéad’s life was celebrated there by a host of her friends in music who helped to ease the burden of sorrow at Sinéad’s passing,” the family added.

At the time of O’Connor’s death, her family requested privacy and declined to further comment on the matter. In the statement, they thank those who adhered to this request. “Our thanks to the media personnel in general at home and abroad who celebrated Sinéad in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family,” they wrote. “We ask that this privacy continue to be respected.”

Bringing their message to a close, the O’Connor family added: “Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing. The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all.”

