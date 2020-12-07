Sinéad O’Connor Memoir Gets June Release Date

Sinéad O’Connor will publish a new memoir next summer. On Monday, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced that the Irish singer-songwriter’s Rememberings will be out on June 1st, 2021.

The memoir will find O’Connor looking back on her childhood in Dublin, where she grew up in an abusive household, but found an escape through music, thanks to her brother’s Bob Dylan records.

After early stints in local Irish bands, O’Connor completed her debut solo album while eight months pregnant and rose to fame in the late Eighties and Nineties with several hit records, including her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” O’Connor will also recount her fateful 1992 appearance on Saturday Night Live, when she tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II in protest of the Catholic church’s attempts to cover up child sexual abuse.

“This is my story, as I remember it. I had great fun writing it over the past few years,” O’Connor said in a statement.

Deb Brody, vice president and publisher at HMH Books & Media, added, “Many years in the making, Sinéad O’Connor’s Rememberings is a remarkably candid, intensely personal account of a life both charmed and troubled.”

Last month, O’Connor announced that she would be postponing her planned 2021 tour dates to enter a yearlong trauma and addiction program. The singer explained the situation in a series of tweets, apologizing to her fans and citing the stress of 2020 and the death of an unspecified loved one as her reasons for entering the program.