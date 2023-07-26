Sinéad O’Connor Remembered: Jamie Lee Curtis, Tegan and Sara, and More Pay Tribute

Sinéad O’Connor’s family confirmed earlier today, July 26, that the Irish singer and songwriter died at age 56. O’Connor’s bold public stances on child abuse, war, and organized religion had made her a controversial figure throughout her career, while her music and uncompromising character also inspired generations of women to challenge the status quo. Trending Sinéad O'Connor, Fiery and Uncompromising Singer, Dead at 56 Leaked Texts Show Andrew Tate's Alleged Trafficking Tactics This Disney Heiress Has a Message for CEO Bob Iger (and Taylor Swift) Greta Gerwig on Outraged Conservatives Burning Barbies

Following the news of her death, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tegan and Sara, and more shared heartfelt tributes and personal memories of O’Connor.

“I came home and have been listening to Sinéad’s music. ‘Feels so different.’ ‘Three Babies.’ ‘Black Boys On Mopeds.’ ‘The Last Day Of Our Acquaintance.’ ‘Red Football.’ ‘In This Heart.’ It alternates between heartbreak and wailing and incredible harmonies and rage and passion and love,” wrote Curtis on Instagram, while sharing a photo she took of O’Connor and Marianne Faithfull at an Eminem concert. “I went into my deep photo negative archive to see if that Eminem concert at that festival in Ireland, where I heard her sing earlier in the day, if I had taken a photograph that included her. I had but never printed it, because Marianne Faithfull’s eyes are closed. And there she is. Staring straight at me. Piercing and at the same time wide-open.”