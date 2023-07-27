Sinéad O’Connor Was ‘Completing Her New Album,’ Considering Biopic Before Her Death

Sinéad O’Connor had plans for new music before her death. On Thursday, a day after the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer died at age 56, her 67 Management team revealed that she was working on a new album, reviewing tour dates, and considering a biopic.

“As tribute to those who were part of Sinead’s team over our tenure, it has to be mentioned that Sinead was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024, and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book,” the management company wrote on their website. “Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinead, to whom we are forever grateful.”

The statement from management confirmed what the singer had shared on her Twitter just days before she died when she revealed that she moved back to London after 23 years and was planning for a tour next year.

Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : ) Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 8, 2023

Also, in their statement, the management company thanked O’Connor’s fans, business partners, and fellow musicians who “have shown her nothing but love and compassion for her throughout our tenure.”

“It has been an honour to have worked with Sinead professionally, as musicians, producers and her artist managers over the last nine years, but much, much more than that Sinead was family,” the management company ended their post. “May she rest in peace.”

O’Connor’s family confirmed the singer’s death in a statement to Irish news network RTE on Wednesday. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” No cause of death was provided.

London authorities have ruled that her death is "not being treated as suspicious after Scotland Yard spokesperson confirmed to the BBC that authorities found the singer "unresponsive" and "pronounced [her] dead at the scene" at 11:18 BST.

O’Connor shot to fame in 1990 when her version of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U” became a Number One hit. Her unique vocal style would echo throughout the Nineties, influencing singers such as Sarah McLachlan and Alanis Morissette.

In the wake of her death, several of O’Connor’s peers have paid tribute to the singer on social media. Morissette said O’Connor’s music was “real moving for me, and very inspiring.”