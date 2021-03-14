Watch Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak Bring Seventies Soul to the 2021 Grammys With ‘Leave the Door Open’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s R&B supergroup Silk Sonic made their television debut at the 2021 Grammy Awards, performing their first single “Leave the Door Open.”

The duo performed the tune in retro orange suits, complete with sunglasses and twinkling lights in the background. Their new album An Evening With Silk Sonic will be released this year.

The newly formed group were a late addition to the event, playfully campaigning all week to perform. Last Sunday, Mars sent a note to the Academy jokingly calling the duo “two out of work musicians” who “could really use the promotion right now.”

Although Silk Sonic are not yet eligible for a Grammy, .Paak is up for two awards at this year’s ceremony. His single “Lockdown” has been recognized in both the Best Music Video and Best Melodic Rap Performance categories. He has previously won three Grammys, including Best R&B Album at last year’s ceremony for Ventura.

Mars has been a Grammy favorite since he launched his career, first winning in 2011 for his single “Just the Way You Are.” He won big at the 2018 Grammys for his third studio album 24k Magic, winning Album of the Year. In 2017, he won Album of the Year for his production work on Adele’s 25. An Evening With Silk Sonic is Mars’ first album in five years.