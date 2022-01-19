Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Hit Vegas for Silk Sonic Residency

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are bringing their Seventies soul to Las Vegas for An Evening with Silk Sonic. The newly announced residency is currently slated to run for 13 dates from Feb. 25 through April 2 at Park MGM’s Dolby Live.

The duo first shared the news on social media. Mars took to Twitter to plant the seeds for some early-stage FOMO, sharing: “It’s happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!”

.Paak went all-caps on Instagram for an official invitation: “THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!”

An Evening with Silk Sonic in Vegas will mark the pair’s first time performing full shows live since their collaborative album of the same name arrived in November. Presented by Live Nation, general on-sale for the residency begins on Friday, Jan. 21.

With the currently scheduled set of dates, An Evening with Silk Sonic is set to wrap the night before the 64th annual Grammy Awards. News of the residency comes a day after it was announced that the postponed awards ceremony would be relocated to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand on April 3.

Silk Sonic performed the album’s lead single “Leave the Door Open” for the first time at last year’s ceremony. This year, they’re up for Record of the Year and Best R&B Performance for the track.

Speaking with Rolling Stone last summer, .Paak recalled the tone-setting conversation he had with Mars before An Evening with Silk Sonic had taken shape, saying: “I got in here, and Bruno said, ‘Look, Andy, I know you’ve done a lot of things, a lot of songs — it’s all cute, but we’re gonna do this my way and I need you to rock with me and trust me. I need you to bring your A game every night, and we’re making music to make women feel good and make people dance, and that’s it. It’s not gonna make people sad.’”