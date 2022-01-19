 Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak Announce Silk Sonic Las Vegas Residency - Rolling Stone
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Hit Vegas for Silk Sonic Residency

The duo will perform a months-long residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM starting Feb. 25

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) In this image released on November 21, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic are seen backstage for the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater broadcast on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Esparza via Getty Images)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) In this image released on November 21, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic are seen backstage for the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater broadcast on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Esparza via Getty Images)

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are bringing their Seventies soul to Las Vegas for An Evening with Silk Sonic. The newly announced residency is currently slated to run for 13 dates from Feb. 25 through April 2 at Park MGM’s Dolby Live.

The duo first shared the news on social media. Mars took to Twitter to plant the seeds for some early-stage FOMO, sharing: “It’s happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!”

.Paak went all-caps on Instagram for an official invitation: “THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!”

An Evening with Silk Sonic in Vegas will mark the pair’s first time performing full shows live since their collaborative album of the same name arrived in November. Presented by Live Nation, general on-sale for the residency begins on Friday, Jan. 21.

With the currently scheduled set of dates, An Evening with Silk Sonic is set to wrap the night before the 64th annual Grammy Awards. News of the residency comes a day after it was announced that the postponed awards ceremony would be relocated to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand on April 3.

Silk Sonic performed the album’s lead single “Leave the Door Open” for the first time at last year’s ceremony. This year, they’re up for Record of the Year and Best R&B Performance for the track.

Speaking with Rolling Stone last summer, .Paak recalled the tone-setting conversation he had with Mars before An Evening with Silk Sonic had taken shape, saying: “I got in here, and Bruno said, ‘Look, Andy, I know you’ve done a lot of things, a lot of songs — it’s all cute, but we’re gonna do this my way and I need you to rock with me and trust me. I need you to bring your A game every night, and we’re making music to make women feel good and make people dance, and that’s it. It’s not gonna make people sad.’”

In This Article: Anderson Paak, Bruno Mars, Las Vegas, Silk Sonic, tour announcement

