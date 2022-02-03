Silk Sonic Brings the Seventies to Fortnite

Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are joining the world of Fortnite. On Thursday, Fortnite‘s developer Epic Games announced that music by the duo will be featured in a new radio station for the game, while fans of Silk Sonic — and their Seventies vibe — will get to dress their characters in outfits inspired by them.

With Bootsy Collins as a radio host, fans of the group will have the chance to listen to songs from An Evening With Silk Sonic while riding in-game cars and tuning in to the game’s all-new “Icon Radio.” “Back in the day I was crazy about arcade games, so being able to bridge the worlds of music and gaming with Fortnite is very exciting,” Collins said in a release about hosting the radio station. “Both worlds offer players a great way to come together and relax.”

This isn’t the first time Fortnite has collaborated with Silk Sonic. Anderson .Paak joined Fortniters for a digital performance in the game’s Spotlight Concert Series, while Mars introduced a “Leave the Door Open” emote when the duo was promoting their single.

Fortnite has also featured other musical stars, such as Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, and Marshmello. They also welcomed global acts for their Soundwave series late last year. At the time, Emily Levy, senior partnerships manager at Epic Games, told Rolling Stone, “The opportunity here is to present these enormous artists, who are hugely popular in their respective countries and regions, to Fortnite players on a global scale. Fortnite is evolving from a battle royale game to a global social entertainment platform.”