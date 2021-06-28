Silk Sonic Heat Up 2021 BET Awards With ‘Leave the Door Open’ Performance

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s duo Silk Sonic turned the BET Awards into a smokey lounge with their velvety “Leave the Door Open” performance. The track has remained a hit since debuting in March.

Mars and Paak looked dapper in their suits as they sauntered down a red carpet at the beginning of their performance. From there, they sang to a small audience in a club layout where they moved between the bar and VIP booths. Both showed off their vocal runs as backup dancers and singers played VIP clubgoers and bottle service girls.

At the end of the song, Paak asked the audience if they wanted to hear a new song. But he was just joking: “We still in the Top 10, and until that change, we gonna do this again and again and again.” Even with just the one song, the pair still took home Best Group during the ceremony that evening.

Silk Sonic is due to release their debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic, but the pair have yet to announce an official release date or track list. Along with “Leave the Door Open,” they released the album’s intro hosted by Bootsy Collins. They have performed their hit single at both the Grammy Awards and 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards.