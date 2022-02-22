Sigur Ros Are Working on a New Album and Getting Ready to Tour the World

Sigur Rós will hit the road this summer for their first world tour in nearly five years, with shows currently slated for the United States, Canada and Mexico. The influential Icelandic band also announced that they’ve returned to the studio to record a new full-length album — and both the album and tour will feature the Kjartan Sveinsson, who recently rejoined Sigur Rós after leaving the group nearly a decade ago.

The post-rock outfit promises to debut some new material during the upcoming tour, which kicks off April 30 at Festival Vaivén in Morelos, Mexico. The run will continue through May before wrapping with two shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, June 17 and 18.

Tickets for the U.S. and Canada shows go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time, while the Mexico shows will go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 26. Additional tour dates to be announced at a later date. More information can be found on the band’s website.

The album. meanwhile, will mark the first proper Sigur Rós studio effort since 2013’s Kveikur. In 2020, the group released Odin’s Raven Magic, an orchestral piece based off a 13th century Icelandic poem — but the composition was first performed nearly two decades prior to its official release, and the 2020 version came from a recording of a 2004 performance at La Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris.

Sigur Rós World Tour Dates

April 30 – Morelos, Mexico @ Festival Vaivén

May 3 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Citibanamex Auditorium

May 5 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex

May 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

May 11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

May 13 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

May 17 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

May 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

May 23 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 24 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 25 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

May 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

May 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

June 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

June 3 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

June 4 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

June 6 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

June 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

June 9 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

June 10 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

June 11 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

June 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

June 17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

June 18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre