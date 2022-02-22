Sigur Ros Are Working on a New Album and Getting Ready to Tour the World

Sigur Rós will hit the road this summer for their first world tour in nearly five years, with shows currently slated for the United States, Canada and Mexico. The influential Icelandic band also announced that they’ve returned to the studio to record a new full-length album — and both the album and tour will feature the Kjartan Sveinsson, who recently rejoined Sigur Rós after leaving the group nearly a decade ago.
The post-rock outfit promises to debut some new material during the upcoming tour, which kicks off April 30 at Festival Vaivén in Morelos, Mexico. The run will continue through May before wrapping with two shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, June 17 and 18.
Tickets for the U.S. and Canada shows go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time, while the Mexico shows will go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 26. Additional tour dates to be announced at a later date. More information can be found on the band’s website.
The album. meanwhile, will mark the first proper Sigur Rós studio effort since 2013’s Kveikur. In 2020, the group released Odin’s Raven Magic, an orchestral piece based off a 13th century Icelandic poem — but the composition was first performed nearly two decades prior to its official release, and the 2020 version came from a recording of a 2004 performance at La Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris.
Sigur Rós World Tour Dates
April 30 – Morelos, Mexico @ Festival Vaivén
May 3 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Citibanamex Auditorium
May 5 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex
May 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
May 11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
May 13 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
May 17 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
May 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
May 23 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 24 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 25 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
May 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
May 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
May 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
June 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
June 3 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
June 4 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
June 6 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
June 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
June 9 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
June 10 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts
June 11 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
June 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
June 17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
June 18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre