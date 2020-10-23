 Sigur Rós Preview Orchestral LP 'Odin's Raven Magic' With 'Dvergmál' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Britney Spears Drops New Merch Collaboration
Home Music Music News

Sigur Rós Preview Orchestral Album ‘Odin’s Raven Magic’ With ‘Dvergmál’

Work is a collaboration with fellow Icelandic artists Hilmar Örn Himarsson and Steindór Andersen

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sigur Ros

Sigur Rós have announced the album release of their collaborative orchestral work, 'Odin's Raven Magic.'

Eva Vermandel*

Sigur Rós have announced the release of their orchestral album, Odin’s Raven Magic. The 70-minute piece is a collaboration with fellow Icelandic artists Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson and Steindór Andersen. Featuring Schola Cantorum of Reykjavík and L’Orchestre des Laureats du Conservatoire National de Paris, it arrives on December 4th on Krunk via Warner Classics and is available for preorder.

In conjunction with the album announcement, the band previewed Odin’s Raven Magic with lead single “Dvergmál.” Featuring choral arrangements helmed by former Sigur Rós member and arranger Kjartan Sveinsson and Amiina’s Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir, the music was inspired by a chapter from the Edda, a collection of Icelandic medieval literary works. It also includes the sounds of a five-octave marimba comprising pieces of stone built by sculptor and artist Páll Guðmundsson.

The chapter’s title, Hrafnagaldur Óðins, translates to “Odin’s Raven Magic.” The ominous poem tells the story of Norse god Odin’s raven messengers giving a foreboding warning about the end of the world. Its inclusion in the Edda has been debated, but in 2002 scholars declared it an official part of the Edda.

Hrafnagaldur Óðins has lots of interpretation and implications that fire up the imagination… It’s a very visual poem, with images all about falling down, and a world freezing from north to south. It was an apocalyptic warning,” Hilmarsson said in a statement. “Perhaps the people of the time felt it in their skins. Today, of course, Iceland is involved in environmental issues surrounding hydro-electric power and the destruction of the highlands. We are being warned again.”

While Odin’s Raven Magic made its debut at the 2002 Reykjavík Arts Festival and has been performed only a handful of times since, this is their first official release of the work. It was recorded live at Paris, France’s La Grande Halle de la Villete.

Odin’s Raven Magic Tracklist

1. “Prologus”
2. “Alföður Orkar”
3. “Dvergmál”
4. “Stendur Æva”
5. “Áss Hinn Hvíti”
6. “Hvert Stefnir”
7. “Spár Eða Spakmál”
8. “Dagrenning”

 

In This Article: Sigur Ros

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.