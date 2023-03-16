Sigur Ros to Showcase New Album on North American Orchestral Tour
Fresh off their first North American tour in five years, Icelandic art-rockers Sigur Ros will return stateside this August for eight shows accompanied by a 41-piece orchestra.
Sigur Ros and the Wordless Music Orchestra’s trek will feature songs off the band’s upcoming studio album — their first proper LP since 2013’s Kveikur and their first with returning member Kjartan Sveinsson since 2012’s Valtari — as well as select tracks from the band’s catalog.
The eight-date North American tour begins August 14 in Toronto before heading to stops like New York’s Beacon Theatre, Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, Greek Theatres in both Berkeley and Los Angeles, and more.
Sigor Ros’ new album is due out in June. In 2020, the group released Odin’s Raven Magic, an orchestral piece based on a 13th-century Icelandic poem — but the composition was first performed nearly two decades before its official release, and the 2020 version came from a recording of a 2004 performance at La Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris.
In addition to their 2022 tour, Sigur Ros celebrated the 20th anniversary of ( ) — a.k.a. Untitled, Parenthesis, The Bracket Album, or however you referred to it the past two decades — with a reissue of the 2002 LP complete with b-sides and unreleased demos from the recording sessions.
Trending
Sigur Ros orchestral tour dates
August 14 – Toronto, ON — Roy Thomson Hall
August 16 – New York City, NY — Beacon Theatre
August 18 – Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre
August 19 – Boston, MA — Wang Theatre
August 21 – Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre
August 24 – Seattle, WA — The Paramount Theatre
August 26 – Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
August 27 – Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre