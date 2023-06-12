fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Return Of the Rós

Sigur Rós Return With a Grim Vision of the Future on ‘Blóðberg’

The song marks the Icelandic outfit's first since the return of multi-instrumentalist Kjartan Sveinsson
sigur ros new song Blóðberg Kjartan Sveinsson
Sigur Rós Tim Dunk*

Iceland’s art-rock heroes Sigur Rós are back with a new song, “Blóðberg,” which marks their first since reuniting with multi-instrumentalist Kjartan Sveinsson.

The sprawling orchestral piece was crafted with the London Contemporary Orchestra and conductor Robert Ames, with Paul Corley co-producing “Blóðberg” with Sigur Rós. “Blóðberg” also arrives with a music video directed by Johan Renck that pairs the unsettling, ethereal aura of the song with an eerie visual that appears to show piles of bodies strewn across an endless desert. 

“I feel as nihilistic as one could regarding the future,” Renck said in a statement. “We are powerless against our own stupidities. Some aspects of this came to merge with my impressions of the themes of ‘Blóðberg.’ The music becoming a score to my own miserable thoughts, giving them beauty as only music can.”

Trending

Sigur Rós announced the return of Sveinsson — and shared the news that they were working on a new album — last February. The multi-instrumentalist had left the band in 2012 while Sigur Rós was working on their 2013 album, Kveikur. While Sigur Rós haven’t released a new LP since then, they did drop a couple of singles and partner with fellow Icelandic artists Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir, Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, and Steindór Andersen for the collaborative 2020 album Odin’s Raven Magic.

Sigur Rós have yet to share any other details about that new album, though they are set to kick off their summer tour this week with a run of shows in the U.K. and Europe. The band’s North American tour will launch on Aug. 14 in Toronto and wrap on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Bryan Cranston Says He'll Shut Down Production Company, Sell Half of Mezcal Brand by 2026: "I Want to Change the Paradigm"

Steven Spielberg 'Felt Helpless' Watching Drew Barrymore Being 'Robbed of Her Childhood' While Making 'E.T.,' but 'I Wasn't Her Dad'

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Reportedly Shady Finances Are Being Called Out by This Former Donald Trump Ally

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Lists Renovated Missouri Ranch House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad