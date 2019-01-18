Hear Sigrid’s Restorative New Song ‘Don’t Feel Like Crying’

Sigrid offered another preview of her debut album with the pick-me-up of a new single “Don’t Feel Like Crying.” Sucker Punch will be released on March 8th.

The upbeat “Don’t Feel Like Crying” has the 22-year-old singer giving herself a pep talk, proclaiming that instead of wallowing in sadness, she’s going to pull herself together and wipe away the tears — at least for the night. “Wallowing in it would be such a wast/That isn’t gonna fix it anyway,” she belts on the pre-chorus.

“There’s a romantic melancholy in the landscape,” the Norwegian star said in a statement about the track. “And there’s a certain grace to heartache. I love dramatic pop songs.”

Sigrid made her debut in 2017 with the single “Don’t Kill My Vibe.” She has since released more tastes of her forthcoming LP, including the title “Sucker Punch” and singles “Strangers” and “Plot Twist.” In February, she’ll headline a show at Brooklyn Steel before joining George Ezra and Maroon 5 on their respective tours.