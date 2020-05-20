Sia Premieres ‘Together’ From Her Upcoming Album and Film, ‘Music’

Sia has released “Together,” the first single from her upcoming joint album and motion picture, Music. Sia wrote and directed the film — which stars Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., and Maddie Ziegler — and penned 10 original songs for its soundtrack.

“Together,” co-written and produced by Jack Antonoff, is accompanied by a music video starring its three principle cast members, along with a troupe of dancing children, all wearing outfits themed after clouds and rainbows. The one-take visual sees Ziegler leading a high-energy dance around a technicolor room, culminating in a wild game of musical chairs.

Based on a short story Sia wrote in 2007, Music was co-written with Dallas Clayton and follows Zu (Hudson), a newly sober woman figuring out her place in the world when she learns she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music (Ziegler), a young girl on the autism spectrum. Music‘s release date has not yet been announced.

“The film explores two of Sia’s favorite themes — finding your voice and what it means to create family,” a press release for the film states.

Earlier this year, Sia was featured on the South Korean group BTS’ single “On.” In 2019, she partnered with Diplo and Labrinth for the project LSD, releasing their debut album Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present … LSD.