Hear Sia’s Uplifting New Song ‘Original’ From ‘Dolittle’ Soundtrack

Sia has released her uplifting new single “Original,” off the soundtrack for the upcoming Robert Downey Jr. film Dolittle.

“I won’t waste my life being typical / Imma be original, even when it’s difficult,” Sia sings on the chorus. “And I won’t change myself when they tell me ‘no’ / Imma be original.”

Dolittle, a new spin on the classic story of the doctor who can speak to animals, arrives in theaters January 17th.

“Original” marks Sia’s first new solo song since 2019’s “Out There,” a collaboration with Hans Zimmer that served as the theme song for the BBC’s nature documentary One Planet, Seven Worlds.

While Sia hasn’t released an album of new, non-Christmas material since 2016’s This Is Acting, the singer has kept busy in recent years with her LSD collaboration with Diplo and Labrinth as well as her steady soundtrack work: In the past four years since This Is Acting, Sia has contributed new songs to films like Lion (“Never Give Up“), Wonder Woman (“To Be Human“), My Little Pony: The Movie (“Rainbow”), Fifty Shades Darker (“Helium”), At The Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal (“I’m Still Here“) and Dumplin’ (“Here I Am” with Dolly Parton), as well as songs penned for Natalie Portman’s character in Vox Lux.