 Hear Sia's New Song 'Saved My Life,' Co-Written by Dua Lipa
Rolling Stone
Hear Sia’s New Song ‘Saved My Life,’ Co-Written by Dua Lipa

Singer debuted track during Americares’ COVID Is No Joke livestream

Sia has released her new song “Saved My Life,” co-written by Sia, Dua Lipa and the track’s producer Greg Kurstin.

The single arrived hours after Sia debuted “Saved My Life” during Americares’ COVID Is No Joke livestream fundraiser, which featured the singer – hidden behind a light fixture – performing the track accompanied only by a keyboard.

The studio version adds additional instrumentation to the stripped-down livestream take; Kurstin recorded the song’s “Piano, Keyboards, Bass, Programming, Drums, Guitar” at his Los Angeles studio while Sia laid down her vocals while social distancing in Palm Springs, California.

“Someone must have sent you to save me tonight,” Sia sings on the track. “I know that in darkness I have found my light/I know that in darkness I’ve been given sight/In your loving arms I feel delight/In your loving arms I’ll be alright.”

Sia’s proceeds from “Saved My Life” will benefit Americares and CORE Response.

See Sia’s “COVID Is No Joke” performance of “Saved My Life” at the 59-minute mark of the video below:

In This Article: Dua Lipa, Sia

Rolling Stone
