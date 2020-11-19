Sia Previews New Album With ‘Hey Boy’

Sia has announced Music – Songs From and Inspired By the Motion Picture, a new album out February 12th via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic.

Ahead of the release, the Australian singer dropped the upbeat “Hey Boy,” accompanied by a lyric video featuring smiling food faces — including donut eyes and chocolate grins.

The album was written for and inspired by Music, Sia’s upcoming directorial debut out February 2021. Co-written by Dallas Clayton, the film is based on a short story Sia wrote in 2007.

The teaser for the film features Kate Hudson as Zu, a newly sober drug dealer who becomes the guardian of her autistic half-sister Music (Maddie Ziegler) with guidance from her neighbor (Leslie Odom, Jr.). Ziegler — a dancer and actress set to appear in the upcoming West Side Story — previously starred in Sia’s videos for “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart.“

“Hey Boy” follows the singles “Together” — co-written and produced by Jack Antonoff — and “Courage to Change.” Music – Songs From and Inspired By the Motion Picture follows her 2017 Christmas album Everyday Is Christmas and 2016’s This Is Acting.

Sia recently reunited with David Guetta for “Let’s Love.” She also contributed the single “Riding on My Bike” to Atlantic Records’ benefit LP At Home With the Kids.