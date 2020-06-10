Sia, Maddie Ziegler Throw Pancakes for ‘Together’ on ‘Fallon’

Sia and her frequent accompanying dancer Maddie Ziegler appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an at-home performance of “Together,” from Sia’s upcoming film Music, which Ziegler stars in.

Wearing a bright yellow-and-pink curly wig with a huge pink bow, Sia sang “Together” on her living room couch as Ziegler, in a pink leotard, matched the high energy of the pop track with all sorts of dance moves and antics: tossing clothes around the room, giving Sia a bubble scrub bath, throwing a stack of pancakes at the camera and wheeling out a giant Connect Four board game. At the end of the clip, Sia and Ziegler collapsed on the couch, with Sia proclaiming, “I love you, Jimmy!”

Sia co-wrote and produced “Together” with Jack Antonoff, and premiered the song last month with a music video starring Ziegler and some of the film’s other co-stars, including Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom, Jr. Based on a short story Sia wrote in 2007, Music is scheduled for release on August 22nd.

Earlier this year, Sia teamed up with BTS for their single “On.” In 2019, she collaborated with Diplo and Labrinth for the project LSD, releasing their debut album Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present … LSD.