Sia, Diplo and Labyrinth Frolic in Seussian Paradise in ‘No New Friends’ Video

LSD – the collaborative project between U.K. singer/producer Labyrinth, pop anthemist Sia and electronic producer Diplo – shared their new video for “No New Friends” on Tuesday, and it’s an appropriately fantastical visual for the psychedelic-inspired supergroup.

The clip, directed by Dano Cerny and choreographed by Ryan Heffington, stars Sia’s sixteen-year-old body double Maddie Ziegler as a friendly giantess. She encounters the pink-clad Labyrinth in a Dr. Seussian land of puff-ball trees and whimsical puffy clouds, and the two quickly form a bond. They frolic through the trees, stare up at cloud formations and encounter human-sized clones of Ziegler dancing giddily on a hillside. Diplo appears later in the video as a floating sun and moon, and as another giant who towers over Ziegler.

“No New Friends” is the fifth single from Labyrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD, the debut album from the supergroup, released on April 12th. The group will appear together for the first time on April 24th, performing “No New Friends” live on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.