Sia, Diplo, Labrinth’s LSD Drop Psychedelic ‘Thunderclouds’ Video

Sia, Diplo and Labrinth soar through the sky in a psychedelic car in their trippy video for “Thunderclouds,” their collaborative single under the moniker LSD.

Maddie Ziegler, who has appeared in Sia’s videos for “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart,” stars in the clip, performing interpretive dances on top of the roaming vehicle. Sia appears in marionette form, Labrinth cruises atop his own floating cloud and Diplo plays the carnivalesque ringleader, piloting the trio through the pink, lightning-tinged sky.

“Thunderclouds” is one of three previously issued tracks set to appear on LSD’s upcoming debut LP, along with “Genius” and “Audio.” The as-yet-untitled album is scheduled to arrive in September, the singer told Rolling Stone.

The LSD bandmates have collaborated in the past. Sia recently tapped Labrinth for her Wonder Woman track “To Be Human,” and she previously worked with Diplo on the original version of “Elastic Heart,” which highlighted the Hunger Games: Catching Fire soundtrack.