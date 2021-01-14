Sia, Burna Boy Release Animated, Anthropomorphic Video for ‘Hey Boy’

Sia and Burna Boy have released a new animated music video for their upbeat single “Hey Boy.”

Directed by Rafatoon and created by the Dreambear production company, the visual for “Hey Boy” takes its cues from Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, A Goofy Movie, and other Eighties and Nineties Disney cartoons. Sia is presented onstage as a voluptuous, Jessica Rabbit-esque singer, chased around by a horny anthropomorphic wolf. Burna Boy, backup dancers, and other characters throughout the video also appear as anthropomorphized animals, joining Sia in a vibrant and colorful concert sequence.

“Hey Boy” will be the closing track on Sia’s upcoming eighth studio album, Music – Songs From and Inspired by the Motion Picture, out February 12th via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic. The album will partially serve as the soundtrack to Sia’s directorial debut film of the same name, which will premiere later that month in a limited IMAX theatrical release. Music stars Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., and dancer and frequent Sia collaborator Maddie Ziegler.

Burna Boy released Twice as Tall, his fifth studio album, in August of 2020. The LP featured guest collaborations with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Stormzy, Youssou N’Dour, Sauti Sol, and Naughty by Nature. Burna Boy executive produced the album himself along with Diddy and his mother and manager Bose Ogulu.