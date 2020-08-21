 Sia, Anderson East Contribute to 'At Home With the Kids' Album - Rolling Stone
Sia, Anderson East Contribute to ‘At Home With the Kids’ Album

Children’s compilation featuring Matt Maeson, Gnash drops August 28th

Atlantic Records has shared two tracks from the upcoming children’s music compilation, At Home With the Kids, “Riding on My Bike” by Sia and “I Ain’t No Zebra I’m a Bumblebee” by Anderson East, both of which arrive with their own lyric videos.

All of Atlantic Records’ net proceeds from At Home With the Kids will benefit Save the Children, an organization dedicated to bettering the lives of children across the globe by providing them with a healthy start, an opportunity to learn and protection from harm.

“Very happy we could all make some music in our living rooms to share with kids and their parents during this difficult mess we’ve found ourselves in,” Anderson East said. “I’m also very happy that this music is helping to provide support to Save the Children for all the work they continue to do to provide opportunities for children and families to have a better existence on our planet.”

At Home With the Kids features 23 classic children’s songs and lullabies, as well as original tracks. Atlantic previously announced the album with “Giants” by Matt Maeson and “Night Night” by Gnash. “Giants” was accompanied by a music video, while “Night Night” came with a lyric video and a guitar tutorial. The album will be released August 28th.

In This Article: Anderson East, Sia

