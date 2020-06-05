Shygirl Recruits Arca for ‘Unconditional,’ Donating Proceeds to Black Lives Matter

British singer Shygirl teamed up with producer Arca on the new track “Unconditional,” which arrived Friday following a week of protests after the murder of George Floyd. Proceeds from the sparse two-minute song will benefit Black Lives America and Inquest UK.

“I felt overwhelmed this week,” Shygirl wrote of the track on Bandcamp. “Inundated with imagery and news that triggered emotions I was not immediately ready to deal with. I found myself reaching for a lifeline, a brief moment of reprieve to steady me before I inevitably returned to the news, the deep dive of personal reflection and to the protest.”

Shygirl continued: “Protesting reminded me that I wasn’t alone. The possibility that others might feel the way I do, even in the slightest, made me want to speak up and reach out, to provide something. I find both solace and power in music, so it’s in this that I have a resource to share. With the aim to build emotional strength and connections in this time of awakening, reflection and protest.”

Arca recently recruited Shygirl to feature on “Watch” from the electronic artist’s upcoming LP KiCk i, due out July 17th; the album also includes guests Bjork, Sophie and Rosalia.

In February, Arca released a 62-minute track known only as “@@@@@.” She also announced international tour dates that were scheduled for this spring but were later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.