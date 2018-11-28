Showtime Preps Music Docs on Jeff Beck, Korn’s Brian Welch, GG Allin

Showtime announced a new run of December music documentaries profiling Jeff Beck, Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch, GG Allin and Agnostic Front. The network previewed all four titles in a brief trailer featuring interviews and live footage.

Jeff Beck: Still on the Run will premiere Tuesday, December 11th at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Agnostic Front: Godfathers of Hardcore on Wednesday, the 12th at 7 p.m. ET/PT; GG Allin: All in the Family on Thursday, the 13th at 10 p.m. ET/PT; and Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch: Loud Krazy Love on Friday, the 14th at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

With the Beck documentary, director Matthew Longfellow chronicles the early life and musical development of the former Yardbirds member, whom Rolling Stone ranked the fifth-greatest guitarist of all-time. The project will touch on Beck’s early days playing homemade guitars, “his teenage friendship with [Led Zeppelin’s] Jimmy Page” and mastering his technique throughout an acclaimed career.

In the Agnostic Front film, director Ian McFarland follows guitarist Vinnie Stigman and singer Roger Miret three decades after helping shape the hardcore punk movement. With All in the Family, director Sami Saif explores Allin’s life as a controversial figure in shock-rock and punk – from his troubled childhood through an adulthood filled with drugs, violence and a prison stint. In Loud Krazy Love, directors Trey Hill and Scott Mayo focus on Welch’s life-changing departure from Korn in 2005 and his journey of fatherhood and self-discovery.