Shinedown Expand ‘Attention Attention’ World Tour for 2019

American hard rock band Shinedown have announced additional dates on their current world tour, featuring 18 headlining shows in the U.S. Fellow alt-rock veterans Papa Roach and English metalcore act Asking Alexandria will join the group on the bill.

Prompted by band members’ struggles with mental health — and chronicling the path to recovery — Shinedown’s 2018 album, Attention Attention, hit Number Five on the Billboard 200 and topped the Alternative, Top Hard Rock and Rock Albums charts. The band has the third-most Number One singles on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart behind Van Halen and Three Days Grace, with the driving single “Devil” becoming their 12th Number One in May. It was followed by the vulnerable ballad, “Get Up” in August.

Shinedown are currently on the road with co-headliners Godsmack, and will continue in the U.K., Europe and Russia alongside Starset and Press to Meco. The 2019 leg of their worldwide tour kicks off this winter on February 20th at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

Fan club presale tickets will be available October 2nd at 10am local time; general tickets will go on sale October 5th. For more information, visit Shinedown.com.

Shinedown 2019 Attention Attention Tour Dates (New dates in bold)

October 2 — Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center #

October 5 — Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena #

October 7 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena #

October 9 — Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena #

October 10 — Everett, WA @ Angels of the Winds Arena #

October 11 — Portland, OR @ Veteran Memorial Coliseum #

October 13 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival #

December 27—29 — Lake Buena Vista, FL, US @ House of Blues

February 20 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena ^

February 23 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum ^

February 24 — Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena ^

February 26 — Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center ^

February 28 — Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Fieldhouse ^

March 01 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center ^

March 02 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

March 05 — Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre ^

March 07 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ^

March 08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^

March 09 — Green Bay, WI @ Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena ^

March 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

March 12 — Fargo, ND @ FargoDome ^

March 15 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena ^

March 16 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center ^

March 17 — St. Louis @ Chaifetz Arena ^

March 19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena ^

March 20 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center ^

# – co-headlining with Godsmack

% Starset and Press to Meco supporting

* Press to Meco supporting

^ Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria supporting