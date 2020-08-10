Sheryl Crow Aims to Shatter the Glass Ceiling in ‘Woman in the White House’ Video

Ahead of Joe Biden’s announcement for his female running mate in the 2020 election, Sheryl Crow has released a timely video for her rerecorded version of “Woman in the White House.“

Directed by Peter Harding, the clip features footage from the women’s suffrage movement interspersed with scenes from the current political climate — from Black Lives Matter protests to Greta Thunberg. “It’s time to clean up capitol hill/With a shovel and a pair of high heels,” Crow sings over churning guitar, with backing vocals by Lucius. “We’ve seen what the good ol’ boys can do/Now it’s our turn to take a shot.”

“Our movement of strength grows as we take to the streets and make our voices heard,” Crow said in a statement. “We must not stop there. It is time for us to show up to the polls, be seen and heard as the great leaders we are.”

For the first time in over 20 years, Crow will release “Woman in the White House” as a 7-inch single. Distributed by Third Man Pressing in Detroit, the 45rpm single features red, white and blue splattered colors and will be limited to 500 copies. The B-side will be an unreleased track, which Crow will drop later this summer.

The single is available for preorder here, with a bundle that includes a tie-dye T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to She Should Run, a nonprofit that aims to increase the number of women considering for a run for public office.