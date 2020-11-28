 See Four Sheryl Crows Cover Tom Petty's 'You Don't Know How It Feels' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Alanis Morissette Covers John Lennon, Yoko Ono's 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' in Bed-In Video
Home Music Music News

Watch Four Sheryl Crows Cover Tom Petty’s ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ on ‘Fallon’

Singer(s) celebrates release of Wildflowers & All the Rest with remote performance

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sheryl Crow paid tribute to Tom Petty on Wednesday’s Tonight Show with a cover of “You Don’t Know How It Feels.”

For the outdoor performance, the singer first performed the song solo on acoustic guitar and harmonica before she’s joined — thanks to some clever editing — by other Sheryl Crows on electric guitar, keys, tambourine and backing vocals.

Crow played the 1994 single in celebration of the recent release of Wildflowers & All the Rest, a reissue that paired Petty’s beloved album with unreleased tracks, demos and more.

In September, Crow staged her Big Green Barn virtual concerts from Nashville, featuring an “Outside” performance with her touring band and the more intimate, acoustic “Inside” show from within the barn. On Twitter earlier this week, Crow hinted that an “upcoming virtual show” is again in the works.

Crow also performed an updated, socially distanced rendition of her 2012 B-side “Woman in the White House” on The Late Show in the lead-up to the 2020 elections.

In This Article: Sheryl Crow, The Tonight Show, Tom Petty

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.