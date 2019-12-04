Watch Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks Perform ‘Prove You Wrong’ on ‘Ellen’

In August, Sheryl Crow released her eleventh and final studio album, Threads, featuring a tracklist chock-full of collaborations: Willie Nelson, St. Vincent, Brandi Carlile and many more. This week, Crow appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show to perform a cut from the record, “Prove You Wrong,” with none other than Stevie Nicks as her vocal partner and tambourine player.

Afterwards, Ellen came up on stage and congratulated Nicks for being the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice — first as a member of Fleetwood Mac, and then as a solo artist. The talk show host then asked Crow why she had chosen to make Threads her final record.

“I’ve grown up with records, I pored over Rumours and Fleetwood Mac as well as James Taylor and Carole King,” Crow said. “These were the records that made me want to do what I’m doing. But people don’t listen to records anymore. You can go in and spend a ton of money and spend your whole life making a full story, and then people just cherry-pick and playlists — which is not a bad thing, but I now love the idea of just putting out music if I have something to say. And don’t we all have something to say right now?”

Crow performed at this year’s CMAs, playing a cover of “Me and Bobby McGee” with Dierks Bentley to honor Kris Kristofferson. In January, she’ll be performing at Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium as part of The Lantern Tour II, along with Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle and other artists.