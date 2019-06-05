Sheryl Crow Enlists Stevie Nicks, Maren Morris for Country Kiss-Off ‘Prove You Wrong’

Sheryl Crow assembled an all-star crew for her new song, “Prove You Wrong,” with Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris. The track will appear on Crow’s new album of collaborations, Theads, out August 30th via Big Machine. Crow, Nicks and Morris unsurprisingly deliver a powerhouse vocal performance, trading lyrics and coming together for some gorgeous three-part harmonies on the instantly infectious country kiss-off chorus: “I got my mind made up and my high heels on/It wouldn’t take much to prove you wrong.”

Along with Nicks and Morris, Crow noted on Twitter that the song also features a crack team of musicians, including the Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Vince Gill and esteemed session musician Waddy Wachtel.

“Prove You Wrong” marks the third offering from Threads, following “Live Wire,” which features Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples, and “Redemption Day,” a reworking of her 1996 song of the same name that incorporates vocals from the version Johnny Cash recorded shortly before his death in 2003. Threads will reportedly feature other guests such as Keith Richards, Don Henley, Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell.

In an April interview with Nashville Public Radio, Crow said that Threads would likely be her last full-length album. “It takes a lot of time and money and energy to create a fully artistic statement with a beginning, a middle and end,” she said. “And, you know, you hope you have a song that lands on a playlist somewhere. People just don’t listen to albums anymore. So I feel like this is a good one to go out on.”

She added, however, that she would not stop making music altogether: “And in the future, when I write something I feel like needs to be put out, we’ll just put it out. We won’t wait to make a whole album.”