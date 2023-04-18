Sheryl Crow, Kacey Musgraves, Amy Grant, Jason Isbell Call for Tennessee Gun Reform

Some of Nashville’s biggest artists are coming together to urge Tennessee lawmakers to pass “common sense gun safety legislation” before the General Assembly ends their session, the Tennessean reports.

Sheryl Crow, Kacey Musgraves, Amy Grant, Jason Isbell and dozens of other signees drafted a letter calling for Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and state lawmakers to enact meaningful gun reforms following the Covenant School shooting that left three children and three adults dead. They are part of Voices for a Safer Tennessee, a coalition pushing for extreme risk protection laws and stronger measures around safe storage of firearms.

“Gun violence in Tennessee is not inevitable,” the group wrote. “We are not hopeless, and we will not accept inaction. This does not have to be our normal and we ask that you stand with us! We know that gun safety laws work. Policies like extreme risk protection laws and secure storage of firearms can save lives. And we ask that you keep your session open until these policies are put into place.”

Lawmakers claim conversations on extreme-risk legislation — which would allow law enforcement to temporarily confiscate weapons from anyone deemed a serious risk of harming themselves or others with a firearm — are ongoing, per the report. However, there is a push to complete legislative business for 2023 by the end of the week as gun-reform protests have ramped up after the Covenant school shooting.

On Tuesday, the coalition is set to link arms and form a human chain from the Tennessee Capitol to Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital, where victims of the shooting were taken in March. Thousands are expected to participate in the call for stronger gun reform in the state.