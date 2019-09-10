Watch Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell Cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Everything Is Broken’ on ‘Fallon’

Sheryl Crow released her eleventh – and, according to her, final – album Threads last week, featuring a star-studded roster of collaborations. On Monday night, she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jason Isbell to perform “Everything Is Broken,” a cover of a Bob Dylan song from his 1989 album Oh Mercy.

Crow and Isbell paired up on vocals and guitar, describing a pessimistic view on the world around them: “Broken idols, broken heads/People sleeping in broken beds/Ain’t no use jiving/Ain’t no use joking/Everything is broken.” But the lyrics weren’t enough to offset the song’s rowdy musical tone, and when Crow whipped out her harmonica for a solo, the Tonight Show audience cheered.

In addition to Isbell, Crow’s Threads collaborators included Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Eric Clapton, Sting, Bonnie Raitt, Chuck D, Emmylou Harris, Keith Richards, St. Vincent, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Kris Kristofferson, Brandi Carlisle, Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Andra Day, Joe Walsh, Gary Clark Jr., Vince Gill, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price, the band Lucius and Johnny Cash, who makes a posthumous appearance on a new version of Crow’s “Redemption Day.” In April, Crow performed a set of Linda Ronstadt songs at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.