Sheryl Crow Covers George Harrison’s ‘Beware of Darkness’ on ‘Colbert’

Sheryl Crow performed an intimate rendition of George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” on The Late Show Tuesday evening.

“I love you, Stephen Colbert,” Crow tells the camera, sitting at her piano. “There, I said it. I’m going to play you guys a song called ‘Beware of Darkness’ from George Harrison, one of my favorite artists of all time.”

Crow launched into the All Things Must Pass track, singing its comforting opening lines: “Watch out now, take care/Beware of falling swingers/Dropping all around you/The pain that often mingles/In your fingertips.”

Crow recently paid tribute to the late Bill Withers with a cover of “Lonely Town, Lonely Street” with Citizen Cope, noting that Withers’ death was “a heavy blow, on top of the challenges we’re all facing just trying to live day to day right now,” she said. “Times like these remind us about what’s really important in life — love, family, living life in harmony with each other and our planet. Bill’s music was about that, and so much more.”

Earlier this year, Crow sat down for a Rolling Stone Interview with Senior Writer Brian Hiatt to discuss Threads, her recent — and most likely last — full-length record. “This album, for me, was about as emotional of a project as I’ve ever made,” she said. “So emotional, it’s hard to talk about it sometimes.”