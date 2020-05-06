 Hear Sheryl Crow Cover George Harrison on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Jehnny Beth Is Her Own Role Model on 'Heroine' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Sheryl Crow Covers George Harrison’s ‘Beware of Darkness’ on ‘Colbert’

Crow performs a soothing rendition of the All Things Must Pass track

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sheryl Crow performed an intimate rendition of George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” on The Late Show Tuesday evening.

“I love you, Stephen Colbert,” Crow tells the camera, sitting at her piano. “There, I said it. I’m going to play you guys a song called ‘Beware of Darkness’ from George Harrison, one of my favorite artists of all time.”

Crow launched into the All Things Must Pass track, singing its comforting opening lines: “Watch out now, take care/Beware of falling swingers/Dropping all around you/The pain that often mingles/In your fingertips.”

Crow recently paid tribute to the late Bill Withers with a cover of “Lonely Town, Lonely Street” with Citizen Cope, noting that Withers’ death was “a heavy blow, on top of the challenges we’re all facing just trying to live day to day right now,” she said. “Times like these remind us about what’s really important in life — love, family, living life in harmony with each other and our planet. Bill’s music was about that, and so much more.”

Earlier this year, Crow sat down for a Rolling Stone Interview with Senior Writer Brian Hiatt to discuss Threads, her recent — and most likely last — full-length record. “This album, for me, was about as emotional of a project as I’ve ever made,” she said. “So emotional, it’s hard to talk about it sometimes.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: George Harrison, Late Show, Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Sheryl Crow, Stephen Colbert

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.