Sheryl Crow, Elvis Costello to Perform on Jazz Foundation Livestream

The Jazz Foundation of America will be presenting an online video concert, #TheNewGig, on May 14th to support artists through its COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund.

Sheryl Crow, Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste, Robert Cray, Angelique Kidjo, Stanley Jordan, Milton Nascimento, Davell Crawford, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ivan Neville, Kim Wilson and others will be featured performers on the livestream, which will be hosted by Keegan-Michael Key.

Proceeds from #TheNewGig will support the JFA’s COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund, established in March to help musicians and families affected by the pandemic by covering basic living expenses.

“An entire community of artists who live gig to gig has gone from standstill to freefall, financially speaking, but their music has continued to give us solace and comfort in quarantine,” JFA executive director Joe Petrucelli said in a statement. “Support for #TheNewGig and the COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund offers them direct assistance and creates a sense of solidarity and hope in a time of despair and uncertainty.”

Music site Relix will be hosting the two-hour event from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, with a repeat videocast immediately following at 10:00 p.m. The performances will then stay online for 24 hours, via Relix and its YouTube platform.