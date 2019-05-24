Hear Sheryl Crow Recruit Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples for ‘Live Wire’

Sheryl Crow enlists Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples for the singer’s new song “Live Wire,” the latest single off her upcoming LP Threads.

“Mavis Staples means so much more to me than any words I could write about her,” Crow, who recently performed at the gospel legend’s 80th birthday celebration in Nashville, said in a statement. “I feel like, in many ways, she is the Godmother to Bonnie Raitt. To say that having both of these soulful women on ‘Live Wire’ is a treat would be a huge understatement.”

The three vocalists meld flawlessly on the bluesy rock cut, with Crow, Raitt and Staples trading off lines and verses before blending together on the potent choruses. Crow previously teased the all-star collaboration with rehearsal footage from the song’s impending music video:

Threads, an LP of collaborations due out August 30th, also features the previously released Johnny Cash duet “Redemption Day.”

“This is where my story begins; in the imagination of a young girl from Missouri who began to feel a part of a beautiful and inspiring universe of art, created by musicians who made me want to leave my small town and embark on something bigger than anything I could possibly imagine,” Crow said of her new album in a statement.

“As I became a mother, I’ve explored life through my children and seen the greater impact of our actions and voices. This collection is the ‘Threads’ of both my inspirations and younger artists carrying the torch for humanity with their stories.”