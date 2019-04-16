×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Sarah Mary Chadwick's Otherworldly 'Confetti' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Shellac Plan Peel Sessions Release ‘The End of Radio’

Double-vinyl release due out in late spring

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All
BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 02: Steve Albini, Tood Trainer and Bob Weston of Shellac perform a surprise concert during Primavera Sound Festival day 4 at Parc del Forum on June 2, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns)

Shellac will put out a double-LP collection of their Peel Sessions for the BBC.

Jordi Vidal/Redferns/Getty Images

Shellac, the noisy rock trio fronted by Steve Albini, will put out a double-vinyl collection of previously unreleased recordings they made for BBC Radio’s Peel Sessions. The album, The End of Radio, will come out on June 14th and will include a single CD of the album.

The first LP contains four songs the band cut in July 1994 on BBC Maida Vale Studio 3’s 24-trakck console, the same year they put out their debut, At Action Park. That record’s “Crow” was among the recordings they recorded that day, and they also did three songs that would later appear on 1998’s Terraform and 2007’s Excellent Italian Greyhound: “Canada,” “Disgrace” and “Spoke.” They mixed them to stereo that day.

They recorded the second disc in 2004 for a “live From Maida Vale” session in front of an audience in Studio 4; it aired that December. The record contains several songs that would later appear on Excellent Italian Greyhound, including the song “The End of Radio.”

Although the band has no upcoming shows booked, the End of Radio announcement came with a note that it will “continue to play shows or tour at the same sporadic and relaxed pace as always.” It added that people should assume that album releases and touring are unrelated. “There will be more new material in the future,” the band added.

Earlier this year, Albini spoke with Rolling Stone about his recent gold-bracelet win at the World Series of Poker. He said at the time that the band was working on new material “at a glacial pace.” As of January, the group had about half a dozen or so songs it intended to record for a new record. Its last album, Dude Incredible, came out in 2014.

The End of Radio Track List

1994 Peel Session

1. “Spoke”
2. “Canada”
3. “Crow”
4. “Disgrace”

2004 Peel Session

1. “Ghosts”
2. “The End of Radio”
3. “Canada”
4. “Paco”
5. “Steady as She Goes”
6. “Billiard Player Song”
7. “Dog and Pony Show”
8. “Il Porno Star”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad