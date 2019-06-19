Song You Need to Know: Sheer Mag, ‘Blood From a Stone’

Before today, Sheer Mag had released less than 25 songs, but their sound is still instantly recognizable. Less than 10 seconds into the Philadelphia rockers’ new single — the first track released from their upcoming second LP A Distant Call — as vocalist Tina Halladay enters, singing “All damn day I been waiting on line” in her trademark gritty belt over a lean, badass riff, you know exactly who you’re hearing.

From the time of their first EP in 2014, Sheer Mag’s aesthetic has been laser-focused: retro-minded, R&B-inflected pop filtered through a street-tough punk-meets-metal lens. In a 2017 Rolling Stone interview, the band’s lead guitarist, Kyle Seely, and his brother, bassist Hart, cited early influences including tech-metal and math rock but stressed that the sturdiness of the tunes was their main priority. “For me, the fun thing is just making great pop songs, basically,” Kyle said.

That devotion to their craft has made the majority of the band’s output to date — three EPs, later compiled into an anthology, and 2017’s outstanding Need to Feel Your Love — feel unusually timeless. With its narrative of “hard luck living,” detailing financial hardship on the heels of a romantic one, and compact structure, “Blood From a Stone” is another readymade anthem from a band that seems incapable of writing a song that doesn’t fit that description.

And, also like many Sheer Mag songs, the track — which comes bundled with a lyric video featuring grainy footage of Halladay — crams an uncanny amount of ear candy into its brief running time: a series of busy yet hooky riffs from Kyle, tasty clean-toned background guitar lines, a yearning chorus (“But I won’t cry / Cuz I should have known / That to get some comfort from your aching heart / Is blood from a stone”), a brief synth cameo and a couple of choice howls from Halladay. Like the best minimalists in any medium, Sheer Mag never skimp on the details.

A Distant Call is out August 23rd via the band’s own Wilsuns RC label and is available for preorder now. Sheer Mag will be on tour for much of the summer and fall.

Sheer Mag tour dates

June 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

June 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

June 25 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

June 26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

June 28 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

June 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Hall

June 30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

July 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

July 3 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic

July 5 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers

July 6, July 7 – Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

August 30 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

August 31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

September 1 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

September 3 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

September 4 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

September 5 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

September 6 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

September 7 – Madison, WI @ The Terrace at UW@Madison

September 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

September 9 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

September 10 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

September 12 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

September 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

September 14 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

September 16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

September 21 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

September 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom

September 24 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

September 26 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

September 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

September 28 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite

September 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Santo’s

October 1 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

October 2 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

October 3 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

October 4 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

October 5 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

October 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

October 11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

October 25 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

October 26 – Aarhus, DEN @ Tape

October 27 – Copenhagen, DEN @ Loppen

October 29 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

October 30 – Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz

November 2 – London, UK @ Mirrors Festival

November 4 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

November 5 – Dublin, IR @ Grand Social

November 6 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

November 8 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City 2019

November 9 – Benidorm, ESP @ Primavera 20th Aniv, Weekender