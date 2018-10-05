Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Watch Livestream of Austin City Limits Music Festival Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Sheck Wes Made a New ‘Mo Bamba’ — It’s Called ‘Kyrie’

Harlem rapper is trying really hard to net his next hit

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sheck WesJohn Elliott show, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Sep 2018Shot on Leica Monochrom.

David X Prutting/BFA/REX Shutterstock

There’s a simple but effective formula to a Sheck Wes song: a bass-rattling beat, off-key singing, basketball references and a lot of “bitch” ad-libs. Also, the Harlem rapper loves to say his own name. It doesn’t matter if it’s the basis of a hook (“Live Sheck Wes, bitch, I’m dying Sheck Wes”), the beginning of a verse (“Young Sheck Wes and I’m getting really rich”) or the intro to a song (“Sheck Jesus, Sheck, Sheck Jesus”), Wes will make sure you know his name. Those ingredients catapulted Sheck’s “Mo Bamba” to number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year, and the Harlem rapper is now trying to duplicate that success on Mudboy, which was released Friday, October 5.

The goal of Sheck’s debut project is transparent. Find “Mo Bamba 2.” Or, at the very least, something that can match that song’s menacing and bombastic energy. That’s where “Kyrie” comes in. The track is named after Boston Celtics point guard, Kyrie Irving, much like “Mo Bamba” took its title from the name of Sheck’s childhood friend turned NBA pro.

Over the Redda-produced beat, Wes delivers a straightforward, but effective hook — “Kyrie, K-K-K-Kyrie / Ballin’ like I’m Kyrie, K-K-K-Kyrie.” Thankfully, there are no bars about flat earth theories or partying with white girls on yachts, but there is a sample of what sounds like Irving telling a heckler to “suck” an explicit body part after asking about the whereabouts of LeBron.

“Kyrie” isn’t revolutionary. That it’s a photocopy of “Mo Bamba” simply adds to its charm. Sheck might as well make three more songs named after basketball players and form a starting lineup.

In This Article: Hip Hop, Sheck Wes

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad