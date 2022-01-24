Tiny Venue That Helped Launch Japanese Breakfast, Big Thief, and More Opens Audio Archives

Brooklyn’s Shea Stadium hosted more than 2,000 performances during its tenure from 2009 to 2017, when the inexorable tide of gentrification closed its doors. A warehouse/living space/music venue that exemplified old-school DIY, Shea hosted all manner of bands in their earliest of stages, including Speedy Ortiz, DIIV, Parquet Courts, Maggie Rogers, and Big Thief — as well as secret shows by the likes of Blood Orange and Strokes’ frontman Julian Casablancas.

As the community searches for a new locale, Shea is now opening up its audio archives along with Blast Radio to host a series of broadcasts called Shea Rewind, highlighting memorable performances and moments from the venue’s heyday. The series will include performances from the likes of Japanese Breakfast, Real Estate, and Screaming Females, as well as commentary from artists like Greta Kline of Frankie Cosmos.

“We’re excited to be taking people on guided tours of our show archives for the first time, while also highlighting artists who would most certainly be part of Shea’s present and future as we transition into a new era for us in NYC,” Adam Reich, co-founder of Shea Stadium, said in a statement.

The next episode of Shea Rewind premieres on Thursday and features performances by Liquor Store, Real Estate, Juan Wauters, Unstoppable Death Machines, Japanther, the Honey-Dos, Screaming Females, and No Joy. Episodes roll out weekly on Thursdays. Follow “sheastadiumbk” on Blast Radio to tune in live or for 24 hours after the show.