She & Him Plot North American Holiday Tour

She & Him, the folk duo of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, will embark on a seven-date North American holiday tour this December. During the trek, they’ll perform their two Christmas records, the critically-acclaimed A Very She & Him Christmas from 2011 and 2016’s Christmas Party.

The trek kicks off December 4th at the Met in Philadelphia, with subsequent stops at venues like Brooklyn’s Kings Theater on December 6th and the Fox Theater in Oakland on December 12th. They’ll wrap with back-to-back nights at the Ace in Los Angeles on December 13th and 14th. Comedian Patton Oswalt will provide support at the Los Angeles gigs, while additional guests for other shows will be announced soon.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale September 18th at 10 a.m. local time, while the general sale starts September 20th at 10 a.m. local time. Two dollars from all presale tickets and one dollar from general sale tickets will be donated to Baby2Baby, a charity organization that offers diapers and clothing to children in poverty. Complete information is available on the She & Him website.

She & Him haven’t released new music since “She Gives Her Love to Me”/”He Gives His Love to Me,” a song they contributed to MGM Resorts’ Universal Love project in 2018. Last year they also reissued their debut album, Volume One, for its tenth anniversary.

She & Him Tour Dates

December 4 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December 5 — Washington DC @ The Anthem

December 6 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

December 7 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

December 12 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

December 13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace

December 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace