Watch She & Him’s Festive Performance of ‘Christmas Day’ on ‘Kimmel’

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward’s collaborative band She & Him appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their version of “Christmas Day.” The Beach Boys cover comes off the duo’s 2011 holiday album A Very She & Him Christmas.

In the clip, the singers are joined by a live band and back-up singers as they offer up some festive cheer. Ward plays guitar on the song as Deschanel takes on the tambourine and most of the vocals.

She & Him have dropped two holiday albums to date, A Very She & Him Christmas and 2016’s Christmas Party. They haven’t released new music since “She Gives Her Love to Me”/”He Gives His Love to Me,” a song they contributed to MGM Resorts’ Universal Love project in 2018, although last year they also reissued their debut album, Volume One, for its tenth anniversary.

The pair are currently out on a national holiday tour, which wraps with back-to-back nights at the Ace in Los Angeles on December 13th and 14th. Comedian Patton Oswalt will provide support at the Los Angeles gigs.