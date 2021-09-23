Shawn Mendes Announces 2022 ‘Wonder: the World Tour’

Shawn Mendes is hitting the road next year for his Wonder: the World Tour. The arena trek kicks off in March in Europe before heading stateside in summer 2022. Tickets for the North American legs go on sale October 7th, with American Express and First Access presale tickets available beginning on September 29th and fan presale taking place starting September 30th.

The tour is in support of his fourth studio album, Wonder, which arrived last December and promptly debuted at Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums chart. In August, the singer dropped the LP single’s video for the Tainy-assisted “Summer of Love” and the pair performed the song at the VMAs earlier this month.

The North American run includes two legs. Dermot Kennedy opens the tour through August 19th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and Tate McRae rounds out the remaining dates beginning on September 7th at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Shawn Mendes 2022 North America Tour Dates

June 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue to be announced

July 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 9 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

July 15 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

July 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 23 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

July 27 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

August 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

August 15 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

August 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

September 7 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

September 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

September 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

September 17 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

September 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

September 24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

October 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 3 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

October 4 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 8 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

October 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

October 12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life FieldHouse

October 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center