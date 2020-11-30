Shawn Mendes Announces ‘Wonder: The Experience’ Livestream Benefit

Shawn Mendes has announced Wonder: The Experience, a livestream benefit concert to celebrate his new album Wonder. Following the album’s release date on December 4th, Mendes will perform the livestream on December 6th, featuring the album’s title track as well as yet-to-be-released songs.

Wonder: The Experience is the 2020 finale of the American Express UNSTAGED series, as well as the last of Mendes’ Wonder Residencies tied to the new album, which also included performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Fans can RSVP to attend the livestream for free, with an option to donate to the Shawn Mendes Foundation, a sponsored program of the Social Impact Fund (a 501(c)(3) charitable organization). American Express Card Members can purchase exclusive ticket packages with behind-the-scenes content, virtual group meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and more. A portion of each American Express ticket package sold will be donated to the Shawn Mendes Foundation to help support and amplify the voices of young leaders driving positive change.

Earlier this month, Mendes released a documentary film, In Wonder, tied to the album’s release. Created by music video director Grant Singer, the film chronicled the past few years of Mendes’ life and showcased his rise to fame.