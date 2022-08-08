 Shawn Mendes Celebrates Birthday with The Weeknd, Kaytranada in Miami - Rolling Stone
Shawn Mendes Kicks Off 24th Birthday Celebrations With The Weeknd at Miami Club

The two Toronto natives partied the night away at LIV Miami with Kaytranada on DJing duty

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Shawn Mendes attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Shawn Mendes attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

Shawn Mendes

FilmMagic

In true Leo fashion, Shawn Mendes began celebrating his birthday days in advance with a friend’s trip to Miami. The long weekend leading up to his 24th trip around the sun (Aug. 8) consisted primarily of boat rides and beach outings before the singer got the real party started at LIV Miami, where The Weeknd and Kaytranada were splitting DJing duties.

The Weeknd spent the weekend in Florida after wrapping up back-to-back shows in Tampa Bay and Miami as part of the After Hours Til Dawn tour. In between spinning his own hits – from “Starboy” to “Out of Time” and “Take My Breath” – the singer took shots in the DJ booth with Mendes.

Birthday celebrations aside, it’s a refreshing break for the “In My Blood” singer, who recently scrapped months of planned tour dates to focus on his mental health.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic,” Mendes wrote in a statement to fans. “But the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

He added: “I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

