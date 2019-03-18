Shawn Mendes Wins Big at Juno Awards

Shawn Mendes nearly swept the 2019 Juno Awards, scoring wins in five out of the six categories for which he was nominated. The Canadian musician won for single of year (for “In My Blood”), artist of the year, album of the year (for Shawn Mendes), songwriter of the year and pop album of the year.

Mendes, who is currently on the European leg of his world tour, wasn’t present for the Sunday night awards ceremony, hosted by Sarah McLachlan. The singer performed a taped rendition of “In My Blood” for the telecast and responded to his wins via Twitter. “Wow @ TheJUNOAwards thank you so much!!” he wrote. “Sending all my love back to Canada to everyone.”

Wow @TheJUNOAwards thank you so much !! Sending all my love back to Canada to everyone ❤️ 🇨🇦 — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 18, 2019

This year brings Mendes’ overall Juno Awards total to eight. He has previously won the Fan Choice Award twice, as well as single of the year for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

Other Juno winners include Michael Bublé for adult contemporary album of the year, Tory Lanez for rap recording of the year, Arkells for rock recording of the year and Avril Lavigne in the Juno Fan Choice Award category. Post Malone took home the trophy for international album of the year for Beerbongs & Bentleys, beating fellow nominees Camila Cabello and Cardi B. Music producer David Foster accepted the 2019 Juno humanitarian award, which was presented by Sting.