Shawn Mendes Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘When You’re Gone’ in New Video

Shawn Mendes has dropped the video for his new single “When You’re Gone.” The singer debuted the song live — which he co-produced with Jonah Shy and cowrote with Shy and Scott Harris — earlier in the month at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas.

The Jay Martin-directed video was shot in Toronto and Austin and features black-and-white footage of the singer hitting the studio to record the track, rehearsing the song and meeting up with fans. As the song builds from a contemplative reflection on a relationship gone awry to an anthemic sing-along, it switches to full-color, culminating in his first-ever live performance of the single at the packed Moody Amphitheater at SXSW.

“Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone,” he sings on the chorus. “I don’t wanna move on/I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good.”

The video follows the release of his visual for “It’ll Be Okay,” another song that addresses the aftermath of a relationship, which dropped shortly after he and Camila Cabello split.

Mendes will next hit the road this year on his Wonder: the World Tour, which kicks off its North American leg on June 27 at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon and wraps on October 26 in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center before heading to Europe.